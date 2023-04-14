Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is predicted to post EPS of 0.64 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) remained unchanged at $26.83. During the day, the stock rose to $26.94 and sunk to $26.75 before settling in for the price of $26.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EPD posted a 52-week range of $22.90-$28.65.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 14.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.17 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.47 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $58.13 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.40.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.74%, in contrast to 27.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 20, this organization’s Co-Chief Executive Officer bought 11,950 shares at the rate of 25.15, making the entire transaction reach 300,542 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,491,895. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 20, Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer bought 3,985 for 25.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 100,223. This particular insider is now the holder of 70,731 in total.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.62) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.60% and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.84, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.00. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.36.

In the same vein, EPD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.48, a figure that is expected to reach 0.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Enterprise Products Partners L.P., EPD]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.57 million was inferior to the volume of 4.65 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.77% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.03% that was lower than 15.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.