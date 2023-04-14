Ferrari N.V. (RACE) volume hits 0.68 million: A New Opening for Investors

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 2.28% at $282.94. During the day, the stock rose to $284.86 and sunk to $279.72 before settling in for the price of $276.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RACE posted a 52-week range of $167.45-$278.20.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.35%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 20.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $181.63 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $51.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $265.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $221.62.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4919 employees. It has generated 1,035,831 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 189,594. The stock had 11.30 Receivables turnover and 0.70 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.01, operating margin was +24.39 and Pretax Margin of +22.99.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. Ferrari N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.82%, in contrast to 39.23% institutional ownership.

Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.26) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +18.30 while generating a return on equity of 38.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 20.70% and is forecasted to reach 7.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.35% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ferrari N.V. (RACE). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.09.

In the same vein, RACE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.57, a figure that is expected to reach 1.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ferrari N.V. (RACE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.36 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.99% While, its Average True Range was 4.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Ferrari N.V. (RACE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.44%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 9.51% that was lower than 21.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.