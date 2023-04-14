First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.7 million

As on April 13, 2023, First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.76% to $6.64. During the day, the stock rose to $6.685 and sunk to $6.42 before settling in for the price of $6.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FFWM posted a 52-week range of $6.51-$24.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -18.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $56.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $375.29 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.95.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. First Foundation Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 69.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 15, this organization’s President, FFA sold 29,857 shares at the rate of 9.27, making the entire transaction reach 276,676 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 620,842. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 14, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 2,000 for 9.61, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,218. This particular insider is now the holder of 104,756 in total.

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -18.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for First Foundation Inc. (FFWM). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.39, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.23.

In the same vein, FFWM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [First Foundation Inc., FFWM], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.8 million was lower the volume of 0.83 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.93% that was lower than 85.05% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.