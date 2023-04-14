Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) last month volatility was 21.49%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.06% to $2.61. During the day, the stock rose to $3.41 and sunk to $2.56 before settling in for the price of $2.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRGT posted a 52-week range of $1.34-$31.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.01.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Freight Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.54%, in contrast to 6.80% institutional ownership.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -131.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freight Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in the upcoming year.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64.

In the same vein, FRGT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.24, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Freight Technologies Inc., FRGT]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.16 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 252.52% that was higher than 156.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.