Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) last month volatility was 21.49%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Analyst Insights

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) had a quiet start as it plunged -9.06% to $2.61. During the day, the stock rose to $3.41 and sunk to $2.56 before settling in for the price of $2.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRGT posted a 52-week range of $1.34-$31.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.01.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Freight Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.54%, in contrast to 6.80% institutional ownership.

Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -131.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Freight Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in the upcoming year.

Freight Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.64.

In the same vein, FRGT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.24, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Freight Technologies Inc., FRGT]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.16 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.98 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Freight Technologies Inc. (FRGT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.66%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 61.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 252.52% that was higher than 156.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

The Macerich Company (MAC) EPS is poised to hit -0.09 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer -
As on April 13, 2023, The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) started slowly as it slid -1.31% to $9.79. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) PE Ratio stood at $38.06: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Steve Mayer -
Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 1.51% at $62.72. During the day, the stock...
Read more

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) went up 2.97% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe -
Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) open the trading on April 13, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 2.97% to $15.58. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.