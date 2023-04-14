Gray Television Inc. (GTN) 14-day ATR is 0.44: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) open the trading on April 13, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 5.43% to $8.54. During the day, the stock rose to $8.55 and sunk to $8.17 before settling in for the price of $8.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTN posted a 52-week range of $7.97-$21.31.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 33.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 983.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $786.70 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.82.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Broadcasting industry. Gray Television Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 91.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 19, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 68,750 shares at the rate of 17.82, making the entire transaction reach 1,225,350 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,042,217. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 19, Company’s 10% Owner sold 68,750 for 17.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,225,350. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Gray Television Inc. (GTN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Gray Television Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 983.30% and is forecasted to reach 4.87 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 36.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gray Television Inc. (GTN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $1.97, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.17.

In the same vein, GTN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.33, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

[Gray Television Inc., GTN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.43.

Raw Stochastic average of Gray Television Inc. (GTN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 63.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.95% that was higher than 45.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.