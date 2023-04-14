Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.98

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) established initial surge of 11.82% at $0.55, as the Stock market unbolted on April 13, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.578 and sunk to $0.50 before settling in for the price of $0.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYMC posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.24.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $200.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $155.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $99.56 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4313, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6724.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 64 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -62.50, operating margin was -160.97 and Pretax Margin of -183.06.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation industry. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 28.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 06, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 600,000 shares at the rate of 0.53, making the entire transaction reach 317,640 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,646,677. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 03, Company’s 10% Owner sold 400,000 for 0.57, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 229,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,246,677 in total.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.01) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -183.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 12.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.00.

In the same vein, HYMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.47, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, HYMC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.94 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.0564.

Raw Stochastic average of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 119.41% that was higher than 107.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.