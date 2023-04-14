Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) return on Assets touches -29.92: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

As on April 13, 2023, Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.27% to $1.59. During the day, the stock rose to $1.64 and sunk to $1.56 before settling in for the price of $1.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HYLN posted a 52-week range of $1.53-$4.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $179.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $292.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.5724, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.0068.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 250 workers. It has generated 8,424 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -613,428. The stock had 3.49 Receivables turnover and 0.00 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -434.14, operating margin was -7551.28 and Pretax Margin of -7281.91.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 32.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 18, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 3.18, making the entire transaction reach 31,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,435. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 17, Company’s VP, General Counsel & CCO bought 1,000 for 2.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,990. This particular insider is now the holder of 213,104 in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.2) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -7281.91 while generating a return on equity of -31.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.91 in the upcoming year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 139.26.

In the same vein, HYLN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach -0.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hyliion Holdings Corp., HYLN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.22 million was better the volume of 1.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.1377.

Raw Stochastic average of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 72.19% that was higher than 71.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.