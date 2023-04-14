Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) went up 1.28% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Analyst Insights

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) established initial surge of 1.28% at $26.98, as the Stock market unbolted on April 13, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $27.135 and sunk to $26.81 before settling in for the price of $26.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IGT posted a 52-week range of $15.01-$27.82.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of -3.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 330.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $199.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $103.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $22.11.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 10786 workers. It has generated 391,711 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,496. The stock had 3.51 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +47.34, operating margin was +22.04 and Pretax Margin of +13.94.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the International Game Technology PLC industry. International Game Technology PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.34%, in contrast to 48.50% institutional ownership.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.29) by -$0.61. This company achieved a net margin of +6.51 while generating a return on equity of 20.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 330.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 33.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for International Game Technology PLC (IGT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.82. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.07, and its Beta score is 1.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.75.

In the same vein, IGT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.40 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of International Game Technology PLC (IGT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [International Game Technology PLC, IGT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.04 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of International Game Technology PLC (IGT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.96%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.82% that was lower than 29.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

