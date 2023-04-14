Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) surge 74.67% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) set off with pace as it heaved 2.34% to $1.31. During the day, the stock rose to $1.37 and sunk to $1.2099 before settling in for the price of $1.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, JFBR posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$3.30.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $6.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.18 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0777.

It has generated 1,301,800 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -308,000. The stock had 24.75 Receivables turnover and 1.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.89, operating margin was -12.98 and Pretax Margin of -23.98.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 69.36%, in contrast to 4.40% institutional ownership.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -23.66 while generating a return on equity of -192.14.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33.

In the same vein, JFBR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.63.

Technical Analysis of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, JFBR]. Its last 5-days volume of 11.64 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.19 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.2053.

Raw Stochastic average of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 276.79% that was higher than 158.70% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.