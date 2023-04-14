Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) is predicted to post EPS of 0.50 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on April 13, 2023, Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.13% to $92.33. During the day, the stock rose to $92.73 and sunk to $90.06 before settling in for the price of $90.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LSCC posted a 52-week range of $43.41-$96.82.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 88.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $66.66.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 949 employees. It has generated 695,844 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 188,495. The stock had 7.07 Receivables turnover and 0.87 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +64.02, operating margin was +28.84 and Pretax Margin of +27.58.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s Director sold 9,000 shares at the rate of 94.50, making the entire transaction reach 850,482 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 97,841. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s SVP, Mfg Ops sold 359 for 90.80, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,597. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,790 in total.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.48) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.09 while generating a return on equity of 39.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 88.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $72.42, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 19.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 60.25.

In the same vein, LSCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.50 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, LSCC], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.32 million was lower the volume of 1.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.68% While, its Average True Range was 3.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 57.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.81% that was lower than 41.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.