Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $789.03K

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) open the trading on April 13, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 3.03% to $17.33. During the day, the stock rose to $17.36 and sunk to $16.77 before settling in for the price of $16.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LTH posted a 52-week range of $8.75-$20.35.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $194.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $166.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.01.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8800 employees. It has generated 53,605 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -53. The stock had 76.03 Receivables turnover and 0.25 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.04, operating margin was +1.01 and Pretax Margin of -0.14.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Leisure industry. Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.00%, in contrast to 85.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 05, this organization’s member of a group that is 10% bought 11 shares at the rate of 15.68, making the entire transaction reach 172 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,203,581. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s SVP & CONTROLLER sold 1,002 for 18.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,577. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,369 in total.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -0.10 while generating a return on equity of -0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in the upcoming year.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.80.

In the same vein, LTH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH)

[Life Time Group Holdings Inc., LTH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Life Time Group Holdings Inc. (LTH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.56%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.66% that was lower than 44.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.