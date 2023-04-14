LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Moves 7.85% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 7.85% at $0.16. During the day, the stock rose to $0.162 and sunk to $0.1435 before settling in for the price of $0.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LGMK posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$2.08.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -5.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $8.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1831, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6807.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 25 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.52, operating margin was -54.82 and Pretax Margin of -56.95.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. LogicMark Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 7.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 1.15, making the entire transaction reach 11,460 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 27,645.

LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of -58.11 while generating a return on equity of -27.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

LogicMark Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.00%.

LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LogicMark Inc. (LGMK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, LGMK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.76.

Technical Analysis of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of LogicMark Inc. (NASDAQ: LGMK), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.98 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.19 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.0221.

Raw Stochastic average of LogicMark Inc. (LGMK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 190.80% that was higher than 139.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.