Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.63

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) open the trading on April 13, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 0.20% to $130.48. During the day, the stock rose to $131.10 and sunk to $127.70 before settling in for the price of $130.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MPC posted a 52-week range of $77.62-$138.83.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was 18.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $464.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $440.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $127.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $111.16.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 17800 employees. It has generated 9,966,910 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 811,011. The stock had 14.48 Receivables turnover and 2.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.71, operating margin was +11.15 and Pretax Margin of +11.54.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 79.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 04, this organization’s Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff sold 60,019 shares at the rate of 134.28, making the entire transaction reach 8,059,351 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 45,997. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 03, Company’s Gen Counsel and SVP Gov Aff sold 60,021 for 137.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,236,682. This particular insider is now the holder of 45,997 in total.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $5.67) by $0.98. This company achieved a net margin of +8.14 while generating a return on equity of 53.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 6.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.90% and is forecasted to reach 13.74 in the upcoming year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.59, and its Beta score is 1.63. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.69.

In the same vein, MPC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 28.44, a figure that is expected to reach 6.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.74 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

[Marathon Petroleum Corporation, MPC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.53% While, its Average True Range was 4.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 54.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.68% that was higher than 36.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.