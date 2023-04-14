Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Open at price of $64.36: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Analyst Insights

As on April 12, 2023, Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) started slowly as it slid -2.53% to $61.96. During the day, the stock rose to $64.36 and sunk to $61.84 before settling in for the price of $63.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MU posted a 52-week range of $48.43-$76.23.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.09 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.09 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $66.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $59.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.21.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 48000 employees. It has generated 640,792 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 180,979. The stock had 5.89 Receivables turnover and 0.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +45.36, operating margin was +31.76 and Pretax Margin of +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Micron Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 82.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 10, this organization’s SVP, Worldwide Sales sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 63.14, making the entire transaction reach 1,262,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 175,086. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 22, Company’s EVP, Technology & Products sold 20,000 for 60.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,200,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 208,340 in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted -$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.86) by -$1.05. This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in the upcoming year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.40. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $44.51, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.86.

In the same vein, MU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.39, a figure that is expected to reach -1.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Micron Technology Inc., MU], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 24.8 million was better the volume of 16.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.49% While, its Average True Range was 2.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 70.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.60% that was higher than 41.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

