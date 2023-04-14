monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.66 million

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) open the trading on April 13, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.20% to $132.54. During the day, the stock rose to $138.53 and sunk to $131.63 before settling in for the price of $132.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MNDY posted a 52-week range of $73.58-$171.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $30.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $142.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $119.55.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 1549 employees. It has generated 335,074 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -88,358. The stock had 47.76 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +87.18, operating margin was -29.29 and Pretax Margin of -24.94.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. monday.com Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.28%, in contrast to 61.90% institutional ownership.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.37) by $0.81. This company achieved a net margin of -26.37 while generating a return on equity of -19.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

monday.com Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year.

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for monday.com Ltd. (MNDY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 7.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.78. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 550.82.

In the same vein, MNDY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)

[monday.com Ltd., MNDY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.75% While, its Average True Range was 6.98.

Raw Stochastic average of monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.94%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 38.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.61% that was lower than 67.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.