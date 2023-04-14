My Size Inc. (MYSZ) return on Assets touches -134.48: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) had a quiet start as it plunged -13.45% to $1.48. During the day, the stock rose to $2.39 and sunk to $1.48 before settling in for the price of $1.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MYSZ posted a 52-week range of $1.13-$12.50.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6889, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.9095.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 30 employees. It has generated 13,223 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -1,061,903. The stock had 2.58 Receivables turnover and 0.02 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -8074.05 and Pretax Margin of -8030.53.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. My Size Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.26%, in contrast to 6.68% institutional ownership.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.08) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8030.53 while generating a return on equity of -167.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for My Size Inc. (MYSZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08.

In the same vein, MYSZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.40.

Technical Analysis of My Size Inc. (MYSZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [My Size Inc., MYSZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.36 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.11 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.2336.

Raw Stochastic average of My Size Inc. (MYSZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 110.55% that was higher than 102.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.