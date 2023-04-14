NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) recent quarterly performance of 16.67% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) had a quiet start as it plunged -14.36% to $1.61. During the day, the stock rose to $1.89 and sunk to $1.60 before settling in for the price of $1.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NMTC posted a 52-week range of $0.51-$2.95.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 32.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.99 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6335, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5340.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 15 employees. It has generated 141,336 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -666,641. The stock had 51.98 Receivables turnover and 0.20 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +88.59, operating margin was -441.84 and Pretax Margin of -471.67.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.63%, in contrast to 21.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 23, this organization’s Business Development Director sold 12,711 shares at the rate of 1.50, making the entire transaction reach 19,092 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 337,494. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 22, Company’s Business Development Director sold 11,667 for 1.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 350,205 in total.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -471.67 while generating a return on equity of -123.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 32.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in the upcoming year.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.22.

In the same vein, NMTC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.55, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC)

Going through the that latest performance of [NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, NMTC]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.97 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.1609.

Raw Stochastic average of NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NMTC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.52% that was lower than 154.35% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.