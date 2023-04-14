New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.60

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 2.32% at $37.08. During the day, the stock rose to $37.42 and sunk to $36.595 before settling in for the price of $36.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EDU posted a 52-week range of $9.29-$46.63.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 11.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -445.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $169.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $166.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.19.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 46653 workers. It has generated 456,220 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -174,499. The stock had 20.96 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.51, operating margin was -17.61 and Pretax Margin of -33.25.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Education & Training Services Industry. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 55.60% institutional ownership.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2022, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.12) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -38.25 while generating a return on equity of -27.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -445.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.93 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 40.21.

In the same vein, EDU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.99 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.15 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.55% While, its Average True Range was 1.68.

Raw Stochastic average of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.69%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.12% that was lower than 65.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.