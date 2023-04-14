Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) performance over the last week is recorded -2.56%

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) established initial surge of 1.86% at $4.94, as the Stock market unbolted on April 13, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $5.04 and sunk to $4.79 before settling in for the price of $4.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMPS posted a 52-week range of $4.26-$14.72.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 833.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $158.15 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $789.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.09.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 59 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +40.56, operating margin was +15.82 and Pretax Margin of +52.63.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Altus Power Inc. industry. Altus Power Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.18%, in contrast to 41.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 16, this organization’s COFOUNDER,CHIEF CONST. OFFICER sold 4,725 shares at the rate of 7.40, making the entire transaction reach 34,965 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,871,708. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 4,470 for 7.40, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,078. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,009,568 in total.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +54.37 while generating a return on equity of 15.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Altus Power Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 833.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in the upcoming year.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Altus Power Inc. (AMPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.80.

In the same vein, AMPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Altus Power Inc., AMPS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.11 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 50.65% that was lower than 61.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

