No matter how cynical the overall market is Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) performance over the last week is recorded 7.07%

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 6.02% at $168.09. During the day, the stock rose to $168.57 and sunk to $159.085 before settling in for the price of $158.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TEAM posted a 52-week range of $113.86-$300.29.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 34.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $255.87 million, simultaneously with a float of $143.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $165.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $183.67.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 8813 employees. It has generated 318,039 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -69,684. The stock had 11.29 Receivables turnover and 0.89 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +83.06, operating margin was -3.34 and Pretax Margin of -20.14.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Atlassian Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 82.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 12, this organization’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 shares at the rate of 163.10, making the entire transaction reach 1,404,941 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 467,428. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 12, Company’s Co-CEO, Co-Founder sold 8,614 for 163.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,404,938. This particular insider is now the holder of 467,428 in total.

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.31) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -21.91 while generating a return on equity of -194.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.10% and is forecasted to reach 2.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 56.38.

In the same vein, TEAM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.81 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.31 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.71% While, its Average True Range was 8.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.38% that was lower than 60.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.