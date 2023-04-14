No matter how cynical the overall market is Genius Sports Limited (GENI) performance over the last week is recorded 1.82%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) set off with pace as it heaved 0.90% to $4.48. During the day, the stock rose to $4.59 and sunk to $4.44 before settling in for the price of $4.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GENI posted a 52-week range of $2.20-$5.82.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 77.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $201.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $114.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $997.16 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.79, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.21.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +0.59, operating margin was -45.91 and Pretax Margin of -53.74.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Genius Sports Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.38%, in contrast to 35.20% institutional ownership.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by -$0.52. This company achieved a net margin of -53.26 while generating a return on equity of -28.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 77.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.07 in the upcoming year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Sports Limited (GENI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.92.

In the same vein, GENI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.91, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

Going through the that latest performance of [Genius Sports Limited, GENI]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.24 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.07 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.03% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.37%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 44.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 75.95% that was higher than 75.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.