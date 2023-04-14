No matter how cynical the overall market is LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) performance over the last week is recorded 4.44%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) set off with pace as it heaved 13.20% to $0.57. During the day, the stock rose to $0.6054 and sunk to $0.50 before settling in for the price of $0.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMDX posted a 52-week range of $0.44-$5.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 67.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $165.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $83.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9110, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2242.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. LumiraDx Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 79.53%, in contrast to 26.70% institutional ownership.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.2) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

LumiraDx Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 67.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in the upcoming year.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LumiraDx Limited (LMDX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25.

In the same vein, LMDX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LumiraDx Limited (LMDX)

Going through the that latest performance of [LumiraDx Limited, LMDX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.38 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.2 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.1045.

Raw Stochastic average of LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 141.22% that was higher than 84.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.