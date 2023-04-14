Search
Noodles & Company (NDLS) return on Assets touches -0.97: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) established initial surge of 4.41% at $5.21, as the Stock market unbolted on April 13, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $5.245 and sunk to $4.90 before settling in for the price of $4.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NDLS posted a 52-week range of $4.25-$6.78.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 2.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -190.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $46.04 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $241.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.35.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8100 employees. It has generated 62,899 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -409. The stock had 95.36 Receivables turnover and 1.49 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +11.17, operating margin was +1.37 and Pretax Margin of -0.64.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Noodles & Company industry. Noodles & Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 82.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 06, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,833 shares at the rate of 4.63, making the entire transaction reach 8,490 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,128,804. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 29, Company’s 10% Owner bought 5,000 for 4.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 23,175. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,126,971 in total.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -0.65 while generating a return on equity of -8.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Noodles & Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -190.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Noodles & Company (NDLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.47.

In the same vein, NDLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Noodles & Company (NDLS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Noodles & Company, NDLS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Noodles & Company (NDLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.28%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.51% that was higher than 45.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

