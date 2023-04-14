Search
Sana Meer

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) volume hits 2.9 million: A New Opening for Investors

Analyst Insights

As on April 13, 2023, NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.42% to $35.91. During the day, the stock rose to $36.14 and sunk to $35.50 before settling in for the price of $35.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRG posted a 52-week range of $30.25-$47.82.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 28.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -42.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $230.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $228.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.45.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 6603 employees. It has generated 4,776,768 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 184,916. The stock had 7.24 Receivables turnover and 1.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +6.80, operating margin was +2.88 and Pretax Margin of +5.27.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Independent Power Producers industry. NRG Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 99.93% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16, this organization’s Director bought 3,500 shares at the rate of 31.37, making the entire transaction reach 109,795 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,320. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16, Company’s Director bought 2,500 for 31.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 78,300. This particular insider is now the holder of 17,724 in total.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.33) by -$3.12. This company achieved a net margin of +3.87 while generating a return on equity of 32.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -42.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.89. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.39, and its Beta score is 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26.

In the same vein, NRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.86, a figure that is expected to reach 1.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [NRG Energy Inc., NRG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.48 million was lower the volume of 4.05 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

Raw Stochastic average of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.29% that was lower than 40.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

