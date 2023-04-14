Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) last week performance was 1.55%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 6.50% at $6.55. During the day, the stock rose to $6.66 and sunk to $6.1701 before settling in for the price of $6.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RXRX posted a 52-week range of $4.92-$14.18.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $185.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $149.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.17.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 500 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -22.11, operating margin was -616.74 and Pretax Margin of -601.05.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.50%, in contrast to 68.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 06, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 40,000 shares at the rate of 6.64, making the entire transaction reach 265,672 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 906,710. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 05, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 13,327 for 6.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 86,038. This particular insider is now the holder of 946,710 in total.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -601.05 while generating a return on equity of -46.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.54 in the upcoming year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 30.53.

In the same vein, RXRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.19 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.98 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.42.

Raw Stochastic average of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.11%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 49.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.50% that was lower than 67.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.