Phillips 66 (PSX) 14-day ATR is 3.18: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 0.23% at $106.27. During the day, the stock rose to $106.35 and sunk to $104.735 before settling in for the price of $106.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PSX posted a 52-week range of $74.02-$113.53.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 10.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 683.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $471.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $458.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $100.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $96.45.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 13000 employees. It has generated 13,086,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 847,231. The stock had 18.44 Receivables turnover and 2.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.51, operating margin was +5.92 and Pretax Margin of +8.61.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. Phillips 66’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 73.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 02, this organization’s Director bought 10,250 shares at the rate of 97.75, making the entire transaction reach 1,001,938 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,299. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 15, Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 600 for 110.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 66,406. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,302 in total.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $4 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $4.35) by -$0.35. This company achieved a net margin of +6.47 while generating a return on equity of 45.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 683.90% and is forecasted to reach 13.27 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 38.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phillips 66 (PSX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $4.63, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.29.

In the same vein, PSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 22.93, a figure that is expected to reach 4.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.27 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.03 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.67 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.21% While, its Average True Range was 3.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Phillips 66 (PSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.40% that was higher than 34.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.