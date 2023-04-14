Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.5496: Right on the Precipice

As on April 13, 2023, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 9.68% to $1.70. During the day, the stock rose to $1.72 and sunk to $1.58 before settling in for the price of $1.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLG posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$2.28.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 70.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 49.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $99.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $74.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $167.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4533, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5496.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.50%, in contrast to 27.40% institutional ownership.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2018, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -46.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 49.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, PLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Platinum Group Metals Ltd., PLG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.32 million was better the volume of 0.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.0841.

Raw Stochastic average of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.91%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 94.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.19% that was higher than 52.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.