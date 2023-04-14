Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) last month volatility was 2.90%: Don't Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Company News

As on April 13, 2023, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.74% to $9.33. During the day, the stock rose to $9.425 and sunk to $9.19 before settling in for the price of $9.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PLYA posted a 52-week range of $5.34-$9.73.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 48.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 162.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.93.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 14100 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +36.11, operating margin was +14.31 and Pretax Margin of +5.97.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 83.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 9.08, making the entire transaction reach 136,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 332,688. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06, Company’s Director sold 40,000 for 9.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 382,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,654,033 in total.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +6.62 while generating a return on equity of 8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 162.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in the upcoming year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.77, and its Beta score is 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.72. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.35.

In the same vein, PLYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.34, a figure that is expected to reach 0.17 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., PLYA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.11 million was lower the volume of 1.54 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 73.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.10% that was lower than 33.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

