Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) last month volatility was 21.84%: Don't Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Analyst Insights

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) flaunted slowness of -2.21% at $3.54, as the Stock market unbolted on April 13, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $3.74 and sunk to $3.46 before settling in for the price of $3.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PYXS posted a 52-week range of $1.10-$6.92.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -55.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $34.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $124.47 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.11.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Pyxis Oncology Inc. industry. Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.90%, in contrast to 55.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 1,811,594 shares at the rate of 2.76, making the entire transaction reach 4,999,999 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,952,263. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 21, Company’s Former Director sold 1,745,761 for 3.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,324,571. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.93) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -57.19. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -55.00% and is forecasted to reach -2.02 in the upcoming year.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61.

In the same vein, PYXS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.65, a figure that is expected to reach -0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Pyxis Oncology Inc., PYXS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.2 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 41.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 288.01% that was higher than 139.41% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

