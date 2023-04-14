Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) is predicted to post EPS of -0.02 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Company News

As on April 13, 2023, Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) started slowly as it slid -5.47% to $1.90. During the day, the stock rose to $2.11 and sunk to $1.88 before settling in for the price of $2.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RXT posted a 52-week range of $1.57-$10.78.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 7.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -263.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $212.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.75 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $379.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.17.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6800 employees. It has generated 459,162 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -118,353. The stock had 5.17 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.10, operating margin was +0.05 and Pretax Margin of -28.75.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Rackspace Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.40%, in contrast to 97.48% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 30, this organization’s Director bought 19,933 shares at the rate of 4.59, making the entire transaction reach 91,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 158,507. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 4.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 454,620. This particular insider is now the holder of 138,574 in total.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -25.78 while generating a return on equity of -82.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -263.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -24.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.28.

In the same vein, RXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.81, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Rackspace Technology Inc., RXT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.82 million was better the volume of 1.41 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.87%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.45% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 80.95% that was lower than 83.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

