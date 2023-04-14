ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $5.99: Right on the Precipice

As on April 13, 2023, ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.06% to $5.70. During the day, the stock rose to $5.885 and sunk to $5.64 before settling in for the price of $5.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RNW posted a 52-week range of $4.03-$8.41.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -142.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $393.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.99.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1675 employees. It has generated 466,866 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -126,567. The stock had 1.46 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +68.80, operating margin was +35.04 and Pretax Margin of -20.59.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Renewable industry. ReNew Energy Global Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.25%, in contrast to 77.70% institutional ownership.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -27.11 while generating a return on equity of -13.70.

ReNew Energy Global Plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -142.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in the upcoming year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.90.

In the same vein, RNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [ReNew Energy Global Plc, RNW], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.54 million was lower the volume of 1.07 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.64% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 84.73% that was higher than 61.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.