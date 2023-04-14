Search
Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) EPS is poised to hit -0.77 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 3.96% at $16.27. During the day, the stock rose to $16.55 and sunk to $15.51 before settling in for the price of $15.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REPL posted a 52-week range of $13.05-$29.52.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -55.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -29.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $45.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $909.17 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.94.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Replimune Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 76.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 09, this organization’s Chief Business Officer sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 25.03, making the entire transaction reach 375,450 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 229,402. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 10,687 for 14.59, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 155,923. This particular insider is now the holder of 130,146 in total.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.75) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -25.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -29.30% and is forecasted to reach -2.87 in the upcoming year.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Replimune Group Inc. (REPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.08.

In the same vein, REPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.86, a figure that is expected to reach -0.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.53 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.58 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.63% While, its Average True Range was 1.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.42%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 15.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.38% that was lower than 64.30% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

