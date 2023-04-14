Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) recent quarterly performance of 1.25% is not showing the real picture

Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) open the trading on April 13, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 7.48% to $6.47. During the day, the stock rose to $6.52 and sunk to $5.91 before settling in for the price of $6.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RSVR posted a 52-week range of $4.42-$9.72.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 39.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.23 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $418.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.56, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.25.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 78 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +41.39, operating margin was +17.95 and Pretax Margin of +16.12.

Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. Reservoir Media Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.80%, in contrast to 46.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 09, this organization’s Director bought 13,000 shares at the rate of 7.59, making the entire transaction reach 98,670 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 67,940. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 30, Company’s Director bought 24,397 for 6.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 158,280. This particular insider is now the holder of 418,576 in total.

Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.02) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +11.03 while generating a return on equity of 4.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Reservoir Media Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 39.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

Reservoir Media Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.51.

In the same vein, RSVR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR)

[Reservoir Media Inc., RSVR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.62% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Reservoir Media Inc. (RSVR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.85% that was higher than 40.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.