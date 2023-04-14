Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $7.30M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) set off with pace as it heaved 0.60% to $10.07. During the day, the stock rose to $10.14 and sunk to $9.90 before settling in for the price of $10.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HOOD posted a 52-week range of $6.81-$12.76.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 73.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $889.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $697.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.65.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 67.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 10, this organization’s Chief Creative Officer sold 87,413 shares at the rate of 9.88, making the entire transaction reach 863,230 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 918,137. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 05, Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 11,673 for 9.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 113,019. This particular insider is now the holder of 428,259 in total.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 73.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.47.

In the same vein, HOOD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.17, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD)

Going through the that latest performance of [Robinhood Markets Inc., HOOD]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.11 million was inferior to the volume of 7.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.66% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.90% that was lower than 44.22% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.