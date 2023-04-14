RXO Inc. (RXO) surge 2.45% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on April 13, 2023, RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) started slowly as it slid -2.13% to $18.84. During the day, the stock rose to $19.32 and sunk to $18.70 before settling in for the price of $19.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RXO posted a 52-week range of $14.75-$25.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -39.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $116.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.97.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6248 workers. It has generated 558,324 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 10,710. The stock had 5.02 Receivables turnover and 2.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.64, operating margin was +4.59 and Pretax Margin of +2.48.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Trucking industry. RXO Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 91.30% institutional ownership.

RXO Inc. (RXO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +1.92 while generating a return on equity of 11.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

RXO Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -39.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.03 in the upcoming year.

RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RXO Inc. (RXO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.72.

In the same vein, RXO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.80, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RXO Inc. (RXO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [RXO Inc., RXO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.55 million was better the volume of 1.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.83% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of RXO Inc. (RXO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 41.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 32.01% that was lower than 38.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.