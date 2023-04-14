SES AI Corporation (SES) is -21.01% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) flaunted slowness of -7.00% at $2.39, as the Stock market unbolted on April 13, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $2.65 and sunk to $2.38 before settling in for the price of $2.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SES posted a 52-week range of $2.56-$9.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $310.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $213.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $802.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.22.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the SES AI Corporation industry. SES AI Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 41.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 11,495 shares at the rate of 2.68, making the entire transaction reach 30,835 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,434,223. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 17, Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 10,795 for 3.28, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,371. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,445,718 in total.

SES AI Corporation (SES) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.06. This company achieved a return on equity of -16.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

SES AI Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SES AI Corporation (SES). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 20.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.20.

In the same vein, SES’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SES AI Corporation (SES)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [SES AI Corporation, SES]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 4.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of SES AI Corporation (SES) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 73.10% that was lower than 74.66% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.