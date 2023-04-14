Search
Steve Mayer
Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $8.48M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) set off with pace as it heaved 13.50% to $0.75. During the day, the stock rose to $0.773 and sunk to $0.675 before settling in for the price of $0.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SKLZ posted a 52-week range of $0.45-$2.68.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -119.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $416.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $281.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $257.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6482, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9910.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Skillz Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.70%, in contrast to 44.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 05, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 1,500,000 shares at the rate of 0.56, making the entire transaction reach 836,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,956,647. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 28, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 10,620 for 1.06, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,310. This particular insider is now the holder of 29,290 in total.

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.12) by -$0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Skillz Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -119.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.95.

In the same vein, SKLZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Skillz Inc., SKLZ]. Its last 5-days volume of 10.88 million indicated improvement to the volume of 8.77 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.0666.

Raw Stochastic average of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.99%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 114.54% that was higher than 99.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

