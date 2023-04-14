SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) went down -0.21% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.21% at $23.32. During the day, the stock rose to $23.68 and sunk to $22.85 before settling in for the price of $23.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLG posted a 52-week range of $19.06-$76.74.

It was noted that the giant of the Real Estate sector posted annual sales growth of -11.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -122.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.51 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.97.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1137 workers. It has generated 732,378 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -64,952. The stock had 2.36 Receivables turnover and 0.07 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.41, operating margin was +21.12 and Pretax Margin of -9.16.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. SL Green Realty Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.38%, in contrast to 85.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24, this organization’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 16.44, making the entire transaction reach 164,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,000. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24, Company’s CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & GC bought 10,000 for 16.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 162,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,000 in total.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.01) by -$1.02. This company achieved a net margin of -8.87 while generating a return on equity of -1.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -122.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.82.

In the same vein, SLG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.50, a figure that is expected to reach -0.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.49 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.76 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.82% While, its Average True Range was 1.47.

Raw Stochastic average of SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 67.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.13% that was lower than 51.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.