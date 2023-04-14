Search
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.36 million

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) flaunted slowness of -0.01% at $76.58, as the Stock market unbolted on April 13, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $77.61 and sunk to $75.923 before settling in for the price of $76.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SQM posted a 52-week range of $69.75-$115.76.

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 37.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 53.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 567.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $285.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $84.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $91.20.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 6997 employees. It has generated 1,337,234,939 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 487,709,959. The stock had 9.50 Receivables turnover and 1.22 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +53.88, operating margin was +52.35 and Pretax Margin of +51.04.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. industry. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.40%, in contrast to 40.80% institutional ownership.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $3.73) by $0.3. This company achieved a net margin of +36.47 while generating a return on equity of 99.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 567.20% and is forecasted to reach 11.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 53.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.60, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.77.

In the same vein, SQM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 13.68, a figure that is expected to reach 3.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., SQM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.61 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.08% While, its Average True Range was 2.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.56% that was lower than 49.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

