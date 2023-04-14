Suzano S.A. (SUZ) last month volatility was 2.37%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) open the trading on April 13, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.75% to $8.40. During the day, the stock rose to $8.60 and sunk to $8.345 before settling in for the price of $8.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUZ posted a 52-week range of $7.70-$11.50.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -57.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.31 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.31 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.16 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.18.

It has generated 1,186,451 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 556,705. The stock had 5.24 Receivables turnover and 0.40 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +49.22, operating margin was +44.60 and Pretax Margin of +56.93.

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.02) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +46.92 while generating a return on equity of 97.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Suzano S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -57.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in the upcoming year.

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Suzano S.A. (SUZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, SUZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.52, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

[Suzano S.A., SUZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.34% While, its Average True Range was 0.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Suzano S.A. (SUZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.86% that was lower than 30.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.