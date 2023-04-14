Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.52 million

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 3.23% at $43.43. During the day, the stock rose to $43.64 and sunk to $41.80 before settling in for the price of $42.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TGLS posted a 52-week range of $16.05-$45.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company of the Basic Materials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 17.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 84.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 128.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $20.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.08 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $28.15.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 8770 employees. It has generated 81,707 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 17,759. The stock had 4.61 Receivables turnover and 1.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.35, operating margin was +31.99 and Pretax Margin of +31.33.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Materials Industry. Tecnoglass Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 26.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 09, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 519,412 shares at the rate of 42.26, making the entire transaction reach 21,950,351 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,928,108. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 09, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 275,810 for 42.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,655,731. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.98) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +21.73 while generating a return on equity of 52.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tecnoglass Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 128.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.23 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.94% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 84.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.29, and its Beta score is 1.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.91. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.08.

In the same vein, TGLS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.27, a figure that is expected to reach 0.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE: TGLS), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.84% While, its Average True Range was 1.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 77.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.77% that was lower than 49.79% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.