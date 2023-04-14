Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) return on Assets touches 0.42: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.71% at $11.11. During the day, the stock rose to $11.255 and sunk to $11.085 before settling in for the price of $11.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TDS posted a 52-week range of $9.47-$20.95.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 1.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 47.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -106.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.27.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9300 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 582,043 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 6,667. The stock had 4.20 Receivables turnover and 0.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.45, operating margin was +2.79 and Pretax Margin of +2.31.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.93%, in contrast to 97.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 25, this organization’s Director sold 4,300 shares at the rate of 18.33, making the entire transaction reach 78,819 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,511.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.36) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +1.15 while generating a return on equity of 1.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -106.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in the upcoming year.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21.

In the same vein, TDS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.12 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.16% While, its Average True Range was 0.35.

Raw Stochastic average of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 80.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.54% that was lower than 55.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.