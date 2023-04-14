The key reasons why Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) is -95.72% away from 52-week high?

As on April 13, 2023, Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX: AUST) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.48% to $1.24. During the day, the stock rose to $1.39 and sunk to $1.11 before settling in for the price of $1.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AUST posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$29.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -184.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $7.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $17.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0366, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1967.

Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Gold industry. Austin Gold Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 50.33%, in contrast to 5.90% institutional ownership.

Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. This company achieved a return on equity of -12.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Austin Gold Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -184.10%.

Austin Gold Corp. (AMEX: AUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Austin Gold Corp. (AUST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 127.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22.

In the same vein, AUST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07.

Technical Analysis of Austin Gold Corp. (AUST)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Austin Gold Corp., AUST], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.35 million was better the volume of 0.15 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.2421.

Raw Stochastic average of Austin Gold Corp. (AUST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 170.56% that was higher than 101.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.