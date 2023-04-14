The key reasons why Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) is -18.82% away from 52-week high?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 5.75% at $2.76. During the day, the stock rose to $2.9399 and sunk to $2.56 before settling in for the price of $2.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EOSE posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$3.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $76.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $255.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.77.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 333 employees. It has generated 53,826 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -690,129. The stock had 6.14 Receivables turnover and 0.13 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -755.05, operating margin was -1196.32 and Pretax Margin of -1281.87.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 33.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 10, this organization’s Director bought 79,850 shares at the rate of 1.24, making the entire transaction reach 99,166 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 160,310. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 65,000 for 1.15, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 74,744. This particular insider is now the holder of 403,727 in total.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.72) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -1282.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.00% and is forecasted to reach -1.00 in the upcoming year.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.28.

In the same vein, EOSE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.72, a figure that is expected to reach -0.61 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.31 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.02 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 161.85% that was higher than 121.92% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.