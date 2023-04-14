The key reasons why Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) is -35.18% away from 52-week high?

As on April 13, 2023, Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.80% to $8.07. During the day, the stock rose to $8.105 and sunk to $7.865 before settling in for the price of $7.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLMN posted a 52-week range of $6.59-$12.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $194.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $192.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.33.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Tools & Accessories industry. Hillman Solutions Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 92.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 28,750,000 shares at the rate of 8.00, making the entire transaction reach 230,000,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 975,677. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s COB, President and CEO bought 129,000 for 7.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 993,945. This particular insider is now the holder of 402,628 in total.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in the upcoming year.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.38.

In the same vein, HLMN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Hillman Solutions Corp., HLMN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.97 million was lower the volume of 1.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.63% that was lower than 41.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.