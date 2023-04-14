Search
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $237.04K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) set off with pace as it heaved 4.99% to $16.83. During the day, the stock rose to $17.04 and sunk to $16.40 before settling in for the price of $16.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TFPM posted a 52-week range of $10.36-$16.60.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.39 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.64.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 13 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.04, operating margin was +44.58 and Pretax Margin of +39.42.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.05%, in contrast to 73.67% institutional ownership.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +36.27 while generating a return on equity of 4.19.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in the upcoming year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: TFPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 21.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 93.14.

In the same vein, TFPM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM)

Going through the that latest performance of [Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., TFPM]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.28 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.56.

Raw Stochastic average of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 96.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.36% that was lower than 37.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

