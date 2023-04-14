Search
Sana Meer
Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.14 million

Analyst Insights

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) established initial surge of 2.96% at $59.85, as the Stock market unbolted on April 13, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $60.98 and sunk to $58.53 before settling in for the price of $58.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TWLO posted a 52-week range of $41.00-$148.26.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 57.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -57.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -25.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $185.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $173.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $66.37.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 8156 employees. It has generated 469,142 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -154,015. The stock had 8.18 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +46.13, operating margin was -25.96 and Pretax Margin of -32.50.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Twilio Inc. industry. Twilio Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 85.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 31, this organization’s President, Communications sold 9,943 shares at the rate of 63.78, making the entire transaction reach 634,191 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 238,122. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 6,226 for 63.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 396,977. This particular insider is now the holder of 213,577 in total.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -32.83 while generating a return on equity of -11.64.

Twilio Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -25.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.88 in the upcoming year.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Twilio Inc. (TWLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.86.

In the same vein, TWLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.86, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Twilio Inc. (TWLO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Twilio Inc., TWLO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.37 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.66% While, its Average True Range was 2.83.

Raw Stochastic average of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.79% that was lower than 56.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

East West Bancorp Inc. (EWBC) surge 5.72% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Sana Meer -
East West Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EWBC) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 1.39% at $53.98. During the day,...
Read more

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Open at price of $12.62: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Steve Mayer -
YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) open the trading on April 13, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.52% to $12.35. During...
Read more

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) Moves 1.86% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Shaun Noe -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) set off with pace as it heaved 1.86%...
Read more

