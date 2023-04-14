Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) is 1.96% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.03% at $35.19. During the day, the stock rose to $35.25 and sunk to $35.15 before settling in for the price of $35.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UNVR posted a 52-week range of $21.49-$35.61.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Basic Materials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $159.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $156.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.38.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9746 employees. It has generated 1,183,021 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 56,216. The stock had 7.58 Receivables turnover and 1.65 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.58, operating margin was +7.25 and Pretax Margin of +6.59.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Chemicals Industry. Univar Solutions Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 99.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 01, this organization’s Director sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 35.00, making the entire transaction reach 875,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 134,933. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29, Company’s Director sold 6,970 for 32.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 225,535. This particular insider is now the holder of 159,933 in total.

Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.54) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +4.75 while generating a return on equity of 22.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.38. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.87, and its Beta score is 1.70. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.13.

In the same vein, UNVR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.11 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.59% that was lower than 31.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.