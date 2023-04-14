Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) EPS growth this year is -45.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on April 13, 2023, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) set off with pace as it heaved 1.33% to $26.61. During the day, the stock rose to $26.745 and sunk to $25.99 before settling in for the price of $26.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URBN posted a 52-week range of $17.81-$29.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $27.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.27.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 12220 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +29.90, operating margin was +4.86 and Pretax Margin of +4.61.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.26%, in contrast to 81.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 03, this organization’s Co-President & COO sold 42,000 shares at the rate of 27.28, making the entire transaction reach 1,145,760 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,361. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 9,073 for 26.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 244,608. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 1/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.33 while generating a return on equity of 9.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.80% and is forecasted to reach 2.68 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 19.46% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 2.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.66, and its Beta score is 1.50. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.52.

In the same vein, URBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.68 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Urban Outfitters Inc., URBN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.39 million was inferior to the volume of 1.58 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 41.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.60% that was lower than 39.61% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.