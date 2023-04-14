Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) last month volatility was 5.83%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Analyst Insights

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) flaunted slowness of -1.56% at $1.26, as the Stock market unbolted on April 13, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $1.30 and sunk to $1.235 before settling in for the price of $1.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, YSG posted a 52-week range of $0.39-$2.20.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $559.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $361.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $694.66 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4294, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3424.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 3497 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.96, operating margin was -25.06 and Pretax Margin of -22.43.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Yatsen Holding Limited industry. Yatsen Holding Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.08%, in contrast to 25.50% institutional ownership.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -22.00 while generating a return on equity of -15.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 63.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in the upcoming year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.13.

In the same vein, YSG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Yatsen Holding Limited, YSG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.81 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.99% While, its Average True Range was 0.0864.

Raw Stochastic average of Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.06%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 51.65% that was lower than 76.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $1.2198: Right on the Precipice

Sana Meer -
As on April 13, 2023, Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) started slowly as it slid -6.46% to $0.48. During the day, the stock rose...
Read more

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) EPS is poised to hit -0.77 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Sana Meer -
Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) started the day on April 13, 2023, with a price increase of 3.96% at $16.27. During the day, the...
Read more

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN) EPS is poised to hit -1.58 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Steve Mayer -
Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ: ARVN) open the trading on April 13, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 7.63% to $28.21. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.